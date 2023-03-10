Obituary for Frederick K. Dooley

Frederick K. Dooley, 58, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in his home in Racine.

Fred was born in Peoria, Ill. on Aug. 1, 1964, to the late A. James and Nadine (nee: Culbertson) Dooley Jr. On Oct. 15, 1988, he was united in marriage to Suzanne L. Zenner.

Frederick K. Dooley

Fred was a 1982 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and attended Cardinal Stritch University. He was employed with Connect Cell, Inc. Fred was faith-filled, funny and optimistic. He enjoyed music, including playing the guitar and clarinet.

Know to all as “Uncle Fred,” he is survived by his wife Suzanne L. Dooley; brother, Jim (Patti) Dooley; uncle, Robert Dooley; cousins, Cristin Dooley and Patrick (Shauna) Dooley; sisters-in-law, Jeri (Paul) Sturino, Roxanne Zenner, and Staci Montee; brothers-in-law, Alan (Colleen) Zenner and Peter Zenner; nieces and nephews, Joseph (Samantha Webb) Sturino, Zachary and Zoe Zenner, Greyson and Gabriella Zenner, and Levi and Seth Montee. Fred is further survived by his friends and colleagues of BNI Group.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, John G. and Jeanne V. Zenner, his brother-in-law, Bernard Zenner, and his niece, Haley Montee.

Services

Memorial Services for Frederick will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Fred’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Connect Cell, Inc. for the compassion shown to him.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick “Uncle Fred” Dooley, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.