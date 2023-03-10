Follow Us

RACINE AND KENOSHA – Just as the grass was free from any snow covering, Mother Nature brought another winter storm to Southeastern Wisconsin.

Treetops are now covered in white fluffy snow and a blanket of heavy snow hugs the ground.

Racine County Eye readers share snapshots from March 9-10 across Racine and Kenosha counties.

Snowy night in Racine

A snow-covered tree and backyard in Caledonia, Wis. – Credit: Mary Little
A house near Pierce Woods Park is covered in snow on March 9. – Credit: Nicole Lester
A blanket of snow covers a tree outside a home in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Alexis Burrows

Inside the house looking out

The weight of the snowfall hasn’t bent this tree in Racine. – Credit: Frank Molinaro
A Racine resident watched the snowfall just as it got dark outside on March 9 – Credit: Barb Schmidt
A very picturesque backyard in Racine. – Credit: Valerie Nielsen
The view from a home in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar / Racine County Eye

From Kenosha

Branches with snow bend over the fence in Kenosha. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye
The weight of the snow makes an impression on these evergreens in Kenosha. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye
Branches are coated in heavy snow across Kenosha County. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye

Winter storm, the morning after

A look from For The of Flowers Farm. – Credit: Kelly Datka
Streets are plowed near a home in Racine. – Credit: Angie Palacios
Early morning on March 10 after the snowstorm, tree hangs over fence – Credit: Jill Swanson
A dog and it’s owner take a stroll down a snowy street. – Credit: Sierra Sexton
A snowy landscape features a home in the Racine area. – Credit: Jackie Glover
Lawn furniture gets covered in snow due to winter storm. –

Broken branches

Branches break off a tree in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar / Racine County Eye
Tree falls on a home in Racine. – Credit: David Konieczko
Tree branches break off a mature tree in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Local news

