RACINE AND KENOSHA – Just as the grass was free from any snow covering, Mother Nature brought another winter storm to Southeastern Wisconsin.
Treetops are now covered in white fluffy snow and a blanket of heavy snow hugs the ground.
Racine County Eye readers share snapshots from March 9-10 across Racine and Kenosha counties.
Snowy night in Racine
Inside the house looking out
From Kenosha
Winter storm, the morning after
Broken branches
