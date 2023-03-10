Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings within Racine and Kenosha Counties have been declared for Friday, March 10, 2023.

School closings/changes

The following schools have made the call to cancel school or transition to remote learning on March. 10:

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will update this list as more school closings are declared.

We hope this lovely photo of the snow stays put and we don’t have to expand our list to fill this column. Stay safe out there, and check back to see if more closings have occurred. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Winter Storm Warning

In an effort to serve our communities, we have compiled a post with weather and snow emergency information to coordinate with the current school closures.

Resources in Racine County

Are you in need of resources this winter? Do you know someone in need? Our resource guide is full of helpful information for community members in need of services of many kinds.

Other closures

In addition to the school closings, the following establishments are closed in Racine and Kenosha counties:

  • Racine /Kenosha Community Action Agency
    • All locations
  • YWCA Southeast Wisconsin
    • Racine location

Is your school or establishment closed tomorrow due to the weather? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be added to the list.

Local schools

