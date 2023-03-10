RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings within Racine and Kenosha Counties have been declared for Friday, March 10, 2023.
School closings/changes
The following schools have made the call to cancel school or transition to remote learning on March. 10:
- Acelero Learning – All Racine County Centers
- All Saints Catholic School Kenosha
- Gateway Technical College*
- 2-hour delay, check email
- Kenosha Unified School District
- Racine Lutheran High School*
- Virtual learning
- Racine Unified School District
- Renaissance School
- Siena Catholic Schools of Racine
- 3K-8 no school
- St. Catherine’s School
- Virtual learning
- St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- both campuses
- The Prairie School*
- School opens at 10:30 a.m.
- Trinity Lutheran School Caledonia
- Trinity Lutheran School Racine
- Union Grove Union High School*
- Buses-3 HR Delay
- UW-Parkside
- Wisconsin Lutheran School Racine
Winter Storm Warning
In an effort to serve our communities, we have compiled a post with weather and snow emergency information to coordinate with the current school closures.
Other closures
In addition to the school closings, the following establishments are closed in Racine and Kenosha counties:
- Racine /Kenosha Community Action Agency
- All locations
- YWCA Southeast Wisconsin
- Racine location
