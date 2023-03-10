MOUNT PLEASANT — A 39-year-old Racine man remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening her with violence.

Gabriel Bazan is charged with a felony count of stalking, which carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000. Bazan also is charged with a misdemeanor count of using a computer to make a threat and one for disorderly conduct.

All three charges carry domestic abuse enhancers.

The criminal complaint: Stalking, threats of violence

An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department spoke with a woman, who stated that she and the defendant have three children together, but haven’t lived with each other in 10 years. The woman stated when “he loses his job, he uses cocaine and tries to find her and stalks her.”

The woman stated that Bazan had been calling and texting her from Feb. 28 to March 4, and although she had blocked his number, the texts still came through. She received a text on March 4 that included what she felt was a threat by him to shoot up her house.

On Feb. 25, the woman stated her vehicle wouldn’t start, and when it was towed to a mechanic, he told her the wires to her engine had been cut. Two days later, she called 911 because she said Bazan contacted her on the phone and told her he was going to kill her, the complaint states.

Court records show that in 2016, Bazan broke into the woman’s previous residence, damaged items in her home, and bruised her neck and throat, both of her legs, and her right elbow.

Bazan is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 15, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.