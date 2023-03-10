The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of March 11 – 17

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Seed Library Restocked

We’ve restocked with new herb and vegetable seeds for the 2023 growing season. To take some home, stop by our seed library on the second floor (the tall, mossy cabinet by the Beyond Books Collection). All seeds are free, no check-out required. To make sure our seed supply can serve all of our visitors, please take only what you will use.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

3D Printing 101

Saturday, March 11 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidgets, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, March 13 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, March 13 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday through Thursday, March 13-16 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, March 14 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, March 14 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Scratch Jr. 101

Wednesday, March 15 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, March 16 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Scratch 101

Thursday, March 16 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

School’s Out! Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko

Friday, March 17 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Unleash your artistic spirit! Miss Keiko will be here with supplies for a craft and her eye for aesthetics to help you explore your creative side. In March, Miss Keiko will teach you how to create small objects out of felt.

No registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, March 18 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Robotic technology is easy to learn and fun to explore. Come get a taste of engineering by trying different robots out at the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, March 11 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry

Wednesday, March 15 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 16+

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Materials and refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Teen Craft and Chat

Thursday, March 16 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

Assemble a unique craft to take home with you. For March’s craft, all hail the glow cloud—let’s build a mini cloud lamp together! Supplies may be limited, so arrive early for the best results.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, March 16 | 6-7 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese!

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, March 13 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

iPad 101

Tuesday, March 14 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! In this class, we’ll learn how to download an app, install updates and navigate your device. Please bring your own device and any passwords needed to use it.

Registration is required.

Spice It Up!

Wednesday, March 15 until supplies run out | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Once a month, we’ll give you a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and — of course — the spice itself. Just stop by the second-floor staff desk to pick up your sample. Available first-come, first-served until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, March 16 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Friday, March 17 | 10-11 a.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Adults 55+

Learn how to use a tablet to navigate webpages, check your emails, and more! You don’t need any experience or a tablet of your own; we’ll supply the devices for today’s session.

Registration is required. To register, call Taylor at 262-833-8777.

Senior Movie Day: Cyrano

Friday, March 17 | Noon-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | 55+

We’re setting up our full-size screen and projector — plus free popcorn and water — for your enjoyment. In today’s film, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay, yet feels unworthy of the affections of a friend: the luminous Roxanne.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.