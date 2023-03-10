RACINE — A total of 14 criminal charges have been filed against a 42-year-old Racine man after he allegedly sent a series of Facebook messages late last year in violation of a court-ordered injunction.

Antoine Pinkney remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Pinkney is charged with a misdemeanor count of violating the injunction, along with 13 misdemeanor counts of bail-jumping.

All 14 charges carry a possible maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail each.

The criminal complaint: violation of court-ordered injunction

A Racine Police officer met with a woman, who stated the defendant had been making contact with her and her daughter via Facebook. Court records show the woman had been granted an injunction against the defendant Dec. 27, 2021.

The woman told police she had received three messages via Facebook, one that came from Pinkney’s account, along with two others from different accounts she believed came from the defendant. She told police she feared for her safety because the messages were sent without consent, the complaint states.

Court records show a total of seven other cases against Pinkney, including five that allege he violated that same injunction. He also faces a charge of theft of moveable property in one and another for his second drunken driving offense.

Pinkney is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 13, for a 1:30 p.m. status conference.