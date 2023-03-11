Obituary for Barbara ‘Barb’ Jean Lietke

East Troy, formerly of Racine-Barbara “Barb” Jean Lietke, 60, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Barb was born to the late Richard and Delores (nee Prissel) Lietke on Nov. 28, 1962, in Racine. She worked as a self-employed landscaper for numerous years.

Barbara “Barb” Jean Lietke

Barb had a green thumb, always gardening and taking care of her yard. At one point, her garden was mentioned in the Racine Journal Times. Barb was artistic and enjoyed crafting. She also enjoyed antiquing. Barb had a love for dogs. She loved and cared for her own over the years: Bear, Shadow and Bella. Barb always took her dogs on walks through the park. She also loved spending time with her family and her life partner, Jim Hansen.

Barb will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Danielle (Travis) Gonnering; grandchildren: Maddi, Ellie and Lainee; sisters: Kathy (Paul) Aber and Cherie (Rob) Pasoinek; twin brother, Mike (Lori) Lietke; beloved canine companion, Bella; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Barb is predeceased by her life partner, Jim Hansen; and beloved canine companions: Bear and Shadow.

Services

A celebration of Barb’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorials in Barb’s name may be directed to the Racine Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society (8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant, WI 53177).

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara “Barb” Jean Lietke please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.