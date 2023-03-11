Obituaries

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. We publish obituaries as they are made available to us. Our deepest sympathies to all those grieving the loss of a loved one.

If you are in need of resources, please visit our Community Resource Guide.

Please email denise@racinecountyeye.com with publication requests, questions or comments. Subscribe today to the Racine County Eye to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.