With his wife of 34 years at his side, Woody Edward Farris, age 80, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 6, 2023. He was born in Dora, Alabama, on Dec. 16, 1942, the son of the late Samuel C. Farris and Lee Anna Emery.

Woody graduated from Walker County Training High School, “Class of 1960.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961-62. Following his service, he moved to Racine to be close to his family. Woody was employed by various local manufacturers including American Motors and JI Case before retiring from Racine Unified School District as a teaching assistant. On Feb. 14, 1989, he was united in marriage to Suzanne M. Monroe. Woody attended Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church. He enjoyed daily drives around Racine greeting friends along the way, fishing and traveling. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Suzanne; children, Lois (Alva) Smith, Ronnie (Corinda) Tucker, Etter McLemore, Rodney (Vickie) Farris, Ricky (Dar) Farris, Yvette (Anthony Mann) Farris, April (Derrick) Shoemake, Regina Norris, Toyia (Steven) Williams; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean (Richard) Para, Larry (Gardenia) Farris, Diana Farris, Ronald Farris; in-laws, Michael (Susan) Monroe, Sherry (Michael) Gordon; dear friends, Reverend John Thomas, Moses Reed, Willie Overstreet, Adonis Malone and many more friends and relatives.

In addition to his parents and stepmother, Lalar Farris, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Green; siblings, Sandy Farris, Ann Cooper, Sammy Farris and April Brown; dear friends Theodore Tucker and Charles Harper.

Services

A homegoing celebration will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home at noon on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with Reverend Keith T. Evans officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 11 a.m. until noon.

The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, selecting Woody’s page, selecting service, then Live Stream.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

