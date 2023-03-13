Follow Us

It’s almost time for St. Patrick’s Day, and with the holiday around the corner comes the itch to eat Corned Beef and Cabbage, and other festive foods like Reubens.

Whether you are Irish or not, everyone wants to dine like they are Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

The 2023 Racine County Corned Beef & Cabbage, Reubens, & more guide makes finding a filling, hearty and tasty meal, easy. In this guide, you’ll also find other delicious spin-offs.

Please note, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, during the Lenten Season. This has affected the serving times for businesses and restaurants. However, the Archbishop of Milwaukee lifts Lent restrictions on St. Patrick’s Day so Catholics are allowed to enjoy the festivities and food.

Business MenuPriceAvailable
Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage platter

– Grilled Reuben with fries 		$16

$12		March 18
The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
6825 Washington Ave.		– Roasted Corned Beef & Cabbage $20March 17
Marci’s on Main
236 Main St.		Reuben:
– Chowder
– Egg rolls
– Nachos
– Burgers
$6
$8
$11
$14		March 11-18
TinCan Roadhouse
20715 Durand Ave.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Reuben
–  Shepherd’s Pie
– Reuben Rolls		$15
$12
$14
$9.50		March 16-17
The Beacon Tavern & Grill
3113 Durand Ave.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage$12.95March 17
The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery
231 Main St.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Potato & Leek Soup
– Irish Stew
– Shepherd’s pie
– Guinness-Battered Fish & Chips
– Bangers & Mash
– Irish Curry Poutine
– Irish Curry cottage pie		Call for pricingMarch 11-19
Danny’s Meats
1317 4 Mile Road		– Corned Beef & Cabbage$14.95March 16
The Foxhole Lounge
820 Main St.		Rueben Egg Rolls $13

$8		March 18
Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill
3311 County Road H		TBDTBDTBD
The Maple Table
520 Main St.		– Reuben Sandwich

– Corned Beef Hash & Eggs		$ 14.50 eachRecurring menu items
The Dish
1220 N. Ohio St.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage

– Reuben

– Corned Beef Hash		Corned Beef: TBD

$10.29

$11.49		March 17

and

reoccurring menu items
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway		– Corned Beef & Cabbage

– Reuben

– Reuben Egg Rolls

– Irish Nachos

– Corned Beef Quesadilla 		$16

$14

$10

$12

$11

March 17

and

reoccurring menu items
Two Creek Farms
1360 15th Ave.		– Fresh Corned Beef Brisket $7.99/LBLimited time
The Cotton Exchange
345 Hickory Hollow Road		– Corned Beef & Cabbage

– Reuben

– Reuben Soup 		$14.99 each

Soup cost TBD		March 16
Joey’s Yardarm
920 Erie St.		– Reuben Sanddollars

– The Reuben

– Corned Beef & Cabbage		$12

$14

TBD		Month-long

Corned Beef: Saturday
The Sausage Kitchen
1706 Rapids Drive		– Corned Beef & CabbageTBDMarch 16: deli
March 17: Restaurant
(Will serve through the weekend if available)
Blue Badger Bar and Grill
717 S. Sylvania Ave.		– The Reuben$11Recurring item
Country Rose Bakery and Cafe
19319 Washington Ave.		– Grilled Reuben on Marble Rye

– Irish Oatmeal
$13

$10		Recurring items
Doc’s on the Fox
232 N. Milwaukee Ave.		– Reuben Rolls

– Reuben Pizza

– The Reuben

– Corned Beef & Cabbage

– Shepherd’s Pie		$10

$15-21

TBD

TBD

TBD		Varies, Call for confirmation
Local Folks & Restaurant
39601 60th St.		– Corned Beef & CabbageTBDMarch 17
Burlington Tap and Smokehouse
7305 McHenry St.		– Corned Beef & Cabbage

– Irish Pipe Bombs

– The Freak

– Bangers & Mash

– Shepherds Pie		$18

$10

$13.75

$11

$14		March 17-19 or while supplies last
Pepi’s Pub & Grill
618 6th St.		– Reuben sandwich


– The Patty Melt Burger with Corned Beef 		$8.89

$11.59		All week
