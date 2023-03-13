Obituary for Carol Susan McCarty

Carol Susan (nee: Spinski) McCarty, age 83; passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Holistic Hospice – Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek.

Carol was born in Racine, Wis. on Oct. 31, 1939, to the late Bernard and Mildred (nee: Tyler) Spinski. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Her husband, Bob, faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean War. On April 4, 1959, Carol and Bob were united in marriage at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Carol was employed as the gift department manager for Farm & Fleet until her retirement. Among her interests, Carol enjoyed crafts, sewing, her cats, bird watching, nature, and feeding the beautiful deer and turkeys. Carol loved spending time with family…they were her everything.

Surviving are her daughters, Constance Schuster, Lori (Jim) Calverley, Pat (Robert) Constable and Nancy McCarty; grandchildren, Valerie & Veronica Heiser, Robert (Melisa) Creekpaum III, Nicholas (Dani) Calverley & Cody Calverley; great-grandchildren, Jonas Heiser, Nathaniel Green Jr.; Sylas, Solomon & Simeon Heiser; Lilly & Liam Creekpaum; Ty Calverley; sister-in-law, Glenda (Tom) Lancelot; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carol was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Bernard & Mildred Spinski; son-in-law, Al Schuster; granddaughter, Jennifer Creekpaum; sister, Barbara (Thomas Sr.) Zarzecki ; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jim) Lorendo & Mary (William) LaPlant; brothers-in-law, Alvin McCarty, Jr. & Leslie McCarty; Bob’s parents, Alvin & Mayme McCarty; niece, Deanna Zarzecki; and nephews, Robert & Richard Zarzecki.

Services

In accordance with Carol’s wishes, private family services were held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment was held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Carol, offer a kind deed to someone in need. For those who wish, cards & condolences may be mailed to the funeral home.