Obituary for Marilyn Small Trimberger

Marilyn Small Trimberger, 87, passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born in Racine on July 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (nee: Larsen) Small Sr.

Marilyn was a graduate of St. Catherine High School, “Class of ’54.” On June 6, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Michael Trimberger at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Marilyn was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, co-founder of the Racine Twins Club, and member of the Presque Isle Lioness Club. She enjoyed knitting, flower gardening, and genealogy. She loved her many cocker spaniels she had over the years and enjoyed participating in show dog competitions along with her husband.

She had a love for going Up North her entire life and ended up living on Oxbow Lake in her retiring years. She loved the beauty of being in the outdoors, and wildlife, and enjoyed fishing, archery, and even bow-hunted deer. Marilyn was an avid reader her entire life and had a keen interest in English history. Family was of utmost importance to Marilyn. She always loved holiday get-togethers, especially Christmas. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and often joked she wished she had written a book on the funny stories she could tell about them.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Donald M. Trimberger; their children, Patricia (John) Mikulecky, Elisa (Jim) Cresse, Donald (Sondra) Trimberger II, and Paul (Tracie) Trimberger; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Her nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive her. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by one of her twin daughters, Eileen Andersen; her sister, Betty Felton; and two brothers, Wallace W. Small, and Joseph J. Small Jr.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Tuesday, March 14, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. and in the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

The family has suggested memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family has selected Julie’s Personal Touch for flower orders.