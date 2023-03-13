MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced that all Wisconsinites enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or another Medicaid program must renew their benefits by an assigned due date between June 2023 and May 2024.

As of January 2023, over 1.6 million members are enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or Medicaid. Those individuals were receiving continual healthcare coverage due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

However, now the renewal exemption policy is ending due to federal legislation passed in December 2022 (Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023).

Renewing benefits

Enrolled members should wait until they receive their renewal packet to complete their renewal. To be sure that members receive their packets, verify that DHS has their current contact information. This will ensure those receiving benefits get the essential information needed in order to renew.

According to DHS, the easiest way for members to update their contact information is at access.wi.gov or the free MyACCESS app.

“We are asking all members to watch their mailbox, read the letters from DHS, and act by their renewal deadline,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “The earliest BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid members will begin to renew their benefits is mid-May 2023. Our priority is ensuring Wisconsinites continue to have healthcare coverage – whether through our state programs, an employer, or through HealthCare.gov. Free help is available through our partners for anyone who will need healthcare coverage and need assistance to understand their options and how to enroll.”

Households enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or other Wisconsin Medicaid programs will receive a letter in March or April with their assigned renewal date between June 2023 and May 2024. Electronic versions of these letters are also available at access.wi.gov.

Navigating through the Medicaid process

Covering Wisconsin, the state’s health insurance navigator agency provides free assistance to anyone who needs more information or technical support.

This resource helps people understand the renewal process, fill out applications, upload documents, or find plans and financial assistance on HealthCare.gov.

People can also visit WisCovered.com to learn more about options, webchat with a navigator, or find free, local help.

“We want the public to know that Wisconsin has a free resource ready to help with your health insurance questions and complications,” said Covering Wisconsin Director Allison Espeseth. “Navigators – and other enrollment assisters around the state – are specially trained to guide you through your coverage options and next steps. This includes figuring out if you may still qualify for Medicaid, have an affordable option available from your job, or could get financial help for plans from Healthcare.gov.”

Other coverage options

Additionally, members who need to transition to other health insurance should check with their employer about health benefits or can visit HealthCare.gov to find low-cost insurance plans.

“We appreciate all our partners, and we have been working closely with our local, tribal, and regional agency partners to prepare for what will be unprecedented levels of activity,” said Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. “All our partners have been working hard to prepare for this first-of-its-kind transition. We are all ready to serve.”

Information about Wisconsin’s efforts to unwind its temporary COVID-19 policies, the Medicaid renewal process, and program-specific details are available on the DHS website.

A partner toolkit is available on the DHS website that includes materials that organizations can use to share important messages. A provider toolkit is also available for healthcare providers to raise awareness with members when they come in for care.