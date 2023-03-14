Obituary for Barbara Emily Dellenbach

Barbara Emily Dellenbach, age 85, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Oak Creek Place. She was born in Racine on Nov. 11, 1937, the daughter of the late George and Edna (Nee: Berg) Langdon.

Barbara Emily Dellenbach

On April 12, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to Roger Dellenbach, who preceded her in death on July 20, 2013. Barbara was an honorary member of the Okauchee fishing club, she also enjoyed hunting, crocheting and cooking. Above all, it was the time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, Roger Dellenbach, Patrice (Paul) Hauser, Dean (Sally) Dellenbach; grandchildren, Kyle (Sarah) Kleist, and Jeremy Jopek; great-grandson, Sawyer Kleist; sisters, Dolores Chromasta, and Sandra Hamilton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Douanne Dellenbach.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Oak Creek Place and Brighton Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.