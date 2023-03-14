RACINE — Through a grant provided by Andis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center has been awarded $5,000.

The award given will continue to support at-risk youth and further community policing throughout Racine through children’s literacy programs.

Since 1998, Cops ‘N Kids has helped to empower and enable children to strive towards fundamental successes in life through reading. Additionally, this organization educates young learners in their reading with hands-on education and puts books in the hands of children throughout the community.

Pictured here with students is teacher, Miss Kim Prewitt (L) & Educational Assistant, Miss Heather Ortiz (R). – Credit: Cops 'N Kids

The reading center allows for students to forge relationships and build trust with law enforcement as officers read to them.

Since 2015, the Andis Foundation, Inc., the charitable giving arm of Andis® Company, has worked to build strong families, develop thriving kids and foster a vibrant community in which to live.

Over the course of their existence, they have provided over $1.5 million in aid to organizations. The $5,000 grant will continue its work to bring positive change to the Racine community through the efforts of the Cops ‘N Kids (CNK) Reading Center.

“Andis Foundation is proud to support organizations like CNK who share a common vision to positively impact the lives of kids,” said Laura Andis Bishop, President of Andis Foundation. “Early literacy programs like this help children develop the tools they need to become successful readers and lifelong learners.”

Get connected to Cops ‘N Kids

Those interested in enrolling their child in classes at Cops ‘N Kids can contact the center at 262-632-1606.

The organization accepts donations of used children’s books, school supplies, and financial support year-round at their Villa Street location, or online. Learn more about volunteering at the center on the Cops ‘N Kids website.