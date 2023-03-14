Obituary for Dianna Lynn Kaiser

Dianna Lynn Kaiser (nee: Wickert), age 62, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Dianna was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Nov. 30, 1960, to Bernard and Sharon (nee: Holeton) Wickert. The family moved to Kenosha when Dianna was young. She graduated from Tremper High School. Dianna began her work career in the world of auto dealerships as a warranty administrator at Don Hutson Chevrolet.

She was one of the first females in the area to become a service manager. It was here that she met John Kaiser, and they were married on June 10, 1989. When their daughter, Trish, was born, Dianna took time away from her career to be a stay-at-home mother. Dianna was a loving, dedicated mother and wife. When she decided to get back into the workforce, Dianna became an apartment manager for almost 15 years. As with her time in the auto dealership industry, Dianna was devoted to the apartments she managed.

One of her favorite things was to attend Summerfest in Milwaukee with her father, Bernie. They started this ritual with the first year of Summerfest, and this became an annual event for them. The family loved going to Arrowhead Campground in the Wisconsin Dells, making many wonderful memories. Dianna loved listening to music; the louder the better. She also loved being in her garden, growing many different vegetables and flowers, including her favorite, yellow daisies.

Surviving are her husband, John; daughter, Trish (John) Payne; grandchildren, Leah, Logan and Corbin Payne; mother, Sharie Larsen; Marilyn Kaiser, step-mother of John; sister, Char (Harry) Moore; brother, Dennis (Cyndee) Wickert; step-brother Jim (Cathy) Larsen; step-brother Gary (Karie) Larsen; step-sister Cori Marshall; sister-in-law, Claire (Miles) Hausner; brothers-in-law, Jim (Rae) Kaiser, Rick (Heather) Kaiser and Bob (Susan) Kaiser; aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many good friends.

Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Bernie Wickert; Bernie’s long-term partner, Patty Winkleff; stepfather, Neal Larsen; in-laws, Jim and Patricia Kaiser; sister-in-law, Cheri Kaiser; and step-brother-in-law, Tim Marshall.

Services

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life for Dianna at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at noon. Her memorial visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service.