Obituary for Eyvan Drake ‘General’ Evans

Eyvan Drake “General” Evans, age 75, of Racine, passed away at Villa of Lincoln Park, Racine, on March 10, 2023.

Eyvan was born on April 3, 1947, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Leonard C. and Jeanne (nee: Grampovnik) Evans.

He was employed with Massey-Ferguson until it’s closing. He then became employed with UTI and owned and operated Joystick Connection.

In his younger years, he enjoyed being a musician. To say that Eyvan enjoyed life is an understatement.

Survivors include his daughter, Tina (Bill) Sacket; his grandchildren, Kara Campuzano, Brooks Larson, Vincent Sacket, and Jack Sacket; great- and great-great-grandchildren; nephews, Doug (Shelly) Evans and Todd Evans; and a great friend, Scott, who provided kindness to Eyvan in his final years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Sacket; and by his brother, Richard Evans.

Services

A celebration of Eyvan’s death will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.