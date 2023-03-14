Obituary for Frank D. D’Acquisto

Frank D. D’Acquisto, 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Frank was born in Engelsdorf, Germany on August 9, 1946, to the late Dominic F. and Ingeborg (nee: Hentschel) D’Acquisto.

He was a 1965 graduate of Park High School. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, completing his service in Germany with an honorable discharge in January 1969. On July 24, 1971, he was married to Sharon L. “Sherry” Oldham in Racine.

Frank was a former member of Teamsters Local #43 and was employed as a truck driver for Racine Heat Treating Co. until his retirement. He was an avid goose and deer hunter and enjoyed the camaraderie of being with his son, cousins, nephews and friends at hunting camp.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry D’Acquisto; his daughter, Jennifer (Brandt) Eder; his brother, Richard D’Acquisto; his sister, Barbara (Tim) Nelson; and his loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his son, Ryan D’Acquisto; his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Oldham; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Warren Bartlet; and his cousin and hunting partner, Bruce D’Acquisto.

Services

A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for the Racine’s Veterans Village, in memory of Frank D’Acquisto, 1624 Yout St., Racine, WI 53404, are appreciated.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ridgewood Care Center and Allay Hospice for the care given to him.

