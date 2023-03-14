Obituary for Peter August Gardetto

Peter August Gardetto, age 93, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wis. He was born in Bay View, Wis. on Nov. 21, 1929, to August and Mary (Nee: Bertoglio) Gardetto, and he was very proud of his Piedmontese heritage.

He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Minor Seminary in 1947. He attended Wisconsin University Extension and Marquette University for his pre-medicine studies. Peter graduated from Marquette Medical School with an M.D. in 1954 and interned at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Peter August Gardetto

Peter then served two years as Captain and Commanding Officer of 186 General Dispensary, USAREUR Germany. It was there that he met Helga A. Bootz, and fell in love at first sight. They were married in Die Kirche St. Ludwig in Ludwigshaven, Germany on May 6, 1957, a union that lasted for 63 happy years.

He returned from service and embarked on a two-year residency in pediatrics under Thoma E. Kirmse, M.D., and Mynie Peterman, M.D., for whom he had a great deal of appreciation and affection. Peter and Helga settled in Racine and on April 16, 1960, he joined the Kurten Medical Group, founding their pediatric department. For many years, he was the chief of pediatrics at St. Mary’s and St. Luke’s in Racine, occasionally teaching at Milwaukee County Hospital and Chicago Medical School. After retiring, Peter worked in the ER at St. Mary’s Medical Center for a number of years alongside Dr. Steve Konigsknecht who was a dear friend.

When not caring for patients, he enjoyed fishing for white bass, photography, and reading. Peter was a lover of art and music. He read and spoke several languages. He was an avid historian, a thoughtful philosopher, and a friend to animals. He restored precious books, framed irreplaceable art, loved his family to the fullest, and lived every single day of his 93 years with purpose and fulfillment. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and physician who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Pietra (Allen) Gardetto Mueller, of Springfield, Ill. and Robert (Barbara) Gardetto, DDS of Big Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Hana Mueller, Peter Mueller (fiancée, Madhunika), and Dominic Gardetto; in-laws, nieces and nephews, caregivers, and other dear friends. He was preceded in death by infant brother, Dominic.

Services

Friends and family may meet at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Thursday March 16, from 4-7 p.m. A private service followed by interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to: The Prairie School, Attention: Development Office, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Racine WI 53402;or to the Racine Art Museum: Racine Art Museum, Year-End 2023, PO Box 187, Racine, WI 53401-0187.

Ave Atquae Vale

Nature He Loved

And Next To Nature, Art

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the many caregivers who looked after Peter over the last four years, as well as the talented and compassionate doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for him. Additionally, we are deeply grateful to neighbors, whose visits brought him so much joy.