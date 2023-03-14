BURLINGTON — St. Patrick’s Day weekend is upon us. In Historic Downtown Burlington, the annual Shamrock Shuffle will take place at seven local establishments.

Each year, this event raises funds for a local cause through its “Cocktails for a Cause” initiative.

Tickets for this event are $35 each and are available online for those who are 21 years old and older. Ticket sales online will stop one to two hours before the event, however, walk-ins are welcome. Cash and credit payments will be accepted for walk-ins.

The ticket includes sample-sized cocktails and snacks at each of the seven downtown locations listed. Event-goers will have cocktails and in exchange, proceeds benefit the Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

The Shamrock Shuffle will kick off from 4 to 5 p.m. with check-in at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St.

Shamrock Shuffle participating locations

Participating businesses include:

At 8 p.m., the Shamrock Shuffle after-party will start at Lucky Mojo’s, 460 N. Pine St., where a raffle will take place for various prizes. At 9 p.m., a “Best Cocktail” will be announced.

The beneficiary

Racine Friendship Clubhouse is an organization that helps adults living with mental illness achieve their social, educational and vocational goals through various programs, activities and events.

Prior to the event, participating businesses and owners in Burlington nominated a cause of their choosing with the hope of their nomination being selected as the recipient.

This year, Buzzed Wine Bar, 588 North Pine St., nominated Racine Friendship Clubhouse. The Burlington business is the annual provider for the nonprofits’ gala, therefore leading to their connection.

There is no specific amount hoped to be raised.

“Whatever comes in is fantastic,” Program Director Kati Rognsvoog told the Racine County Eye in a phone interview.

Through the nonprofit, individuals living with mental illnesses are empowered through their recovery.

“We’re super appreciative. It’s going to go a long way, towards not just programming and day-to-day stuff, but we also have some building repairs that need to be done. To have some extra funds to go towards that is so helpful,” explained Rognsvoog.

For more information about the Shamrock Shuffle, contact the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, also known as Experience Burlington.

St. Patrick’s Day in Racine County