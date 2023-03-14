Obituary for Vickie Terise Doss

Vickie Terise (nee Norman) Doss was known to some family and friends as “Bam Bam,” for reasons God had delivered her from. Vickie was born on Sept. 4, 1962, to Earline and Hazell Norman. Vickie transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2023.

Vickie Terise Doss

Vickie received her high school diploma from J.I. Case High School. She continued her education and received her degree as a registered nurse. Vickie was a hard worker with a great work ethic. Vickie worked in the medical field beginning in 1980, proudly working her way up the ladder, and most recently worked as an RN Unit Manager/Supervisor at Ridgewood Care Center.

Vickie was originally diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma Cancer on April 29, 2021. Vickie used this as an opportunity to witness to family and friends of her faith in God. Vickie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping others.

Vickie leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Benjamin Doss; her son, Tony R. Epps Jr. of Racine, Wis., along with Orlando Doss of Fort Worth, Texas. Vickie has 3 brothers, Hayes (Polly) Norman of Nashville, Tenn., Alvis (Jean) Norman of La Crescent, Minn., and Hayward Norman of Charlotte, N.C. Vickie had four grandchildren, Marquise Epps, Maurice Epps, Zy’Mir Epps, and Armani Epps, all from Racine.

Vickie had a very supportive group including her church family at Greater Grace Temple, along with family and friends of many years including Melinda Eaton, who introduced her to Christ in 1982, Barbara Gail McGee, Monique McWhorter, and Shirley Harrell. Vickie has over 50 years of friendship with Jean Prince, Shunda Jones, Cheryl Hyatt, LaTonya Gayle, and Johnnie Chavours. Vickie found a second mother in Geneva Larry of Tupelo, Miss. Vickie had a special aunt, Earlene Larry of Racine. Vickie has special cousins, Terry (Selethia) Gunn, Anthony (Judy) Mundy, Terrance (Amy) Gunn, and Darius Hodges, all of Racine; and Bonnie Miller of Toledo, Ohio. Vickie’s other family and friends are too numerous to name.

Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Hazell and Earline Norman, and her in-laws, Lewis and Mother Doss. Vickie’s maternal/paternal grandparents, Willie Lee Larry and Lucille Larry, Robert Norman, and Sarah McGee.

Services

A home-going celebration for Vickie will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. The service will take place at Greater Grace Temple, 522 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, WI, with Pastor Curtis Doss officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with take place at Graceland Cemetery immediately after service.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Crevier, the Ascension Cancer Center, Froedtert Oncology, and Hospice Alliance for the care and compassion you have shown to Vickie and her family. Benjamin, I cannot thank you enough for all you did for me, from the numerous appointments to getting doctors to understand, “this is my wife, what are the side effects?” You were ‘stellar’ in every sense of the word. Jean Prince, my sista Blu, I am at a loss for words. What you did and how you were there does not compare to any biological sister I ever had.