Obituary for Isabel Garcia Rosa

Isabel Garcia Rosa, age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on Nov. 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Felix Garcia and Canuta Rosa.

On Aug. 27, 1960, she was united in marriage to Alejo Figueroa and they made their home in Racine for a few years before moving back to Puerto Rico to be close to family. In 2013 they returned to Racine to be near family. Isabel was a member of San Juan Bosco Catholic Church and had taught Catechism there for many years. She cared about her community and volunteered in any way she could for its betterment.

Isabel Garcia Rosa

She will be remembered by many for her delicious meals and the best-tasting cup of coffee you would ever have. She loved to feed all who needed or made time to sit, have a meaningful and fun conversation and enjoy her scrumptious homemade meal at her home. She was proud of her herb garden and loved orchids, roses and her flower garden. She loved her community and loved to volunteer and help organizations and individuals. While living in Wisconsin, she participated in spring planting and harvesting at her daughter’s garden.

Through her health challenges, she did not complain but made it clear that she believed in God’s plans for her life and our lives. She always gave advice to those who were caring for her, to care for themselves. Isabel’s faith in Christ was unwavering and never hesitated to join someone in prayer. She was delighted to see her children visit. Her kind look and smile will be forever engraved in our hearts and memories. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Alejo; children, Moises (Zoraida) Figueroa, Claribel (Luis) Camacho, Myrna Iris Figueroa, David (Candida) Soto, Ana Liz (Chauncey) Figueroa-Young; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Gregoria Figueroa, and Bridida Ortiz; in-laws, Ignacio (Gladys) Figueroa, Eugenia Figueroa, and Delia Figueroa; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant sons, Samuel and David; her four-year-old son, Adalberto; and nine siblings.

Services

A memorial service will be held at Sunset Ridge Cemetery Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1 p.m., with her son, Moises Figueroa officiating.

The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home website, selecting Isabel’s page, selecting services, and selecting Live Stream.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.