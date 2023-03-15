Obituary for Joseph Guy Sorenson Sr.

Joseph Guy Sorenson Sr., age 32, of Racine, passed on March 8, 2023. He was born in Racine on Sept. 28, 1990, the son of George J. Sorenson Jr. and Charlotte Renee Mitchell.

Joseph was a 2008 graduate of J.I. Case High School. He was employed as an assembler at InSinkErator. Joseph found great enjoyment in swimming and winter activities.

Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Guy Sorenson Jr. (age 6); father and step-mother George J. (Belcy) Sorenson Jr.; step-brother and step-sister, Brayan and Paula Martinez; grandmother, Rodnetta Sorenson; and step-grandmother Orfa M. Perez. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Sorenson Sr.; aunt, Ardetta (nee: Sorenson) Sherman; and mother, Charlotte Renee Mitchell.

Services

Joseph’s visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to Joseph Jr. to enhance his future education would be greatly appreciated.

Joseph’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the vendors with the farmer’s market at Milaeger’s who made him feel like it was his second home.

