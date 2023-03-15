Obituary for Lucinda ‘Jamie’ Maciejewski

Lucinda “Jamie” Maciejewski, 68, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully in Chambersburg, Pa. on Nov. 23, 2022.

Jamie was born in Chambersburg to Wilda and Merle Jamison and graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1973. Soon after, she joined the U.S. Army, where she met and married Robert Maciejewski, and from which she retired after 23 years of service.

Jamie was loved by everyone who met her, and could always be found with a smile on her face. Family and friends would describe her as spunky, selfless, loyal and loving. Jamie adored Brooks and Dunn, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and SPAM. Some of her favorite things to do were crafting with her best friends Danielle and Annie, playing on her iPad, traveling to Hawaii, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Jamie is survived by her mother, Wilda; stepfather, Ed; sister, Debbie; many nieces and nephews; son, Troy (Jamie) Jamison, Adam (Amelia) Maciejewski, Anna (Christopher) Stewart; and her grandchildren, Tinsley, Amree, Haley, Zakary, Zoey, Molly, Michael and Samantha.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her brother, Mike.

Services

A celebration of Jamie’s life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Birchwood Grill, 7515 125th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

