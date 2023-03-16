Obituary for Helga Walker

Helga Walker, 84, passed away at Pleasant Point Senior Living on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born in East Prussia on Jan. 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Gustav and Ida (nee: Krug) Liedtke.

She was one of the last survivors of the ill-fated Wilhelm Gustloff, the ocean liner that sank on Jan. 30, 1945. Helga immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1955. She lived in Wichita, Kansas from 1955 until 1966. It was there that she met Terrence Walker, and they married on Sept. 6, 1958. In 1966, the Walkers moved to Racine and resided there until 1979. From 1979 until 2008 they lived in Ohio, Vermont and Iowa. In 2008, they moved back to Wisconsin, living in the Madison Area. Helga enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and cooking.

Surviving are her husband, Terrence; their daughter, Teresa (Timothy) Erickson; grandsons, Daniel T. Erickson, and Andrew T. (Rhiannon) Erickson; great-grandson, Tyler Erickson; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Erickson.

Services

In keeping with Helga’s wish, there were no services.