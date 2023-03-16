BURLINGTON — A 28-year-old Burlington man with a previous felony conviction and another pending case in Racine County Circuit Court faces two new felonies for allegedly posting nude images of a female using a fake Facebook profile.

Kyle Johnson is charged with a felony count of capturing an intimate representation and exhibiting an intimate representation without consent as a repeat offender. Both charges carry a possible maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

The criminal complaint: posting nude images without consent

Police spoke with a woman in September, who stated the defendant had gotten upset after she attempted to break off their relationship. The woman told police that Johnson made a Facebook profile using the name “Rita Dominguez.” Officers viewed that profile and observed a nude image of the woman as the profile photograph.

The woman stated the nude image had been taken earlier in September when she spent the night with the defendant. She stated she believed he recorded her that night, while she was drunk and without her permission.

Shortly after the woman told Johnson she wanted to end the relationship, her roommate informed her of the nude photograph on Facebook. Another nude image of the woman also was found, the complaint states.

Police obtained a warrant from Meta Platforms, Inc., for the fake Facebook profile, and the IP address came back to Johnson’s home address in Burlington. Facebook records showed the profile photograph with the naked screen capture of the victim was downloaded from that same IP address.

Multiple convictions, pending cases

Criminal court records show a pending case in Racine County against Johnson. In that case, he’s charged with felony counts of making terrorist threats and possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of using a computer to make a threat, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was convicted in 2019 of felony strangulation, court records show. He had a two-year prison term stayed by the court and was placed on three years probation.

Johnson, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 22, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.