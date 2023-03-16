Obituary for Michael Aaron Totes

Michael Aaron Totes, age 59, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born in Racine on Sept. 20, 1963, the son of the late Helen and Michael Totes.

Michael graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1981”. He was last employed by Warren Industries as an assembler. You would notice him riding his bicycle everywhere as his mode of transportation. Michael loved to play dominoes and spoke fluent Spanish.

Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Jason) Rush, Tina Totes, Chelsie Rose, and his son Austin Totes. Brothers, David Totes and Ray Barnell; and his nephew Eric Garcia, and many dear friends.

Services

Private services were held.