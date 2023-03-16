Obituary for Michelle Romero

Michelle Romero

Michelle Romero, age 18, and her unborn baby passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, as the result of a senseless car accident. She was born in Racine, on Oct. 20, 2004 daughter of Maria De L Romero.

Michelle was currently a senior at J.I. Case High School set to graduate this spring.

Surviving are her son, Angel Isabel; her mother Maria Romero; brothers, Giovanni, Javier, and Lorenzo Romero; grandparents, Isabel and Ramona Romero; aunt, Maria De L Romero; fiancé, Juan Deluna; other relatives and friends.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10-11 a.m.