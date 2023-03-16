CITY OF RACINE — The start time for the Racine Common Council meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. according to the City of Racine.

The change came following the Racine Common Council’s decision to approve the change to Ordinance 0016-22 on March 7, which affects the regular meeting time.

All Council meetings will now convene at 6 p.m. unless stated otherwise on a Council agenda.

“The City of Racine recognizes the importance of informing the public about any changes in the meeting schedule and aims to provide residents with opportunities to attend Council meetings at the new time. Therefore, we encourage all residents to take note of this time change,” reads the news release.

Get in touch with the Racine Common Council

Questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Racine by calling the main phone at 262-636-9101.