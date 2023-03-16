The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, March 16. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux was in the studio with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Carole Meekins to discuss St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Racine County.
1. Downtown Racine: 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The 15th annual Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on March 18 at noon.
This year, Ron Christensen will be honored as the Grand Marshall. Christensen was a lifelong Racine resident and active community member.
Since his passing in October 2022, Racine has searched for a way to honor his legacy. He would have been 60 years old on March 19.
During the segment, Loren shared how the Raiders and the Harbor Lite Yacht Club will lead the parade in his memory.
2. The Shamrock Shuffle
In Burlington, there’s an opportunity to have cocktails this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Tickets for the Shamrock Shuffle will benefit the Racine Friendship Clubhouse.
Lamoreaux informed viewers that tickets are available online or can be purchased on the day of the event at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St.
3. Corned Beef and Cabbage
The segment wrapped up with a conversation about corned beef and cabbage and all things Irish fare.
The Racine County Eye has a growing list of 25 businesses that have corned beef and cabbage and other festive Irish treats.
Whether you want to buy a brisket and make it yourself, or simply go out and be served your meal, we have the guide that will take you to all the right places.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Watch the Racine Roundup
Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup.
Missed a segment?
If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it, most likely you haven’t missed a thing.)
