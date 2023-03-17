UPDATED: We have been updating our guide and in time for your meals this evening, here is the full list.
It’s almost time for St. Patrick’s Day, and with the holiday around the corner comes the itch to eat Corned Beef and Cabbage, and other festive foods like Reubens.
Whether you are Irish or not, everyone wants to dine like they are Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.
The 2023 Racine County Corned Beef & Cabbage, Reubens, & more guide makes finding a filling, hearty and tasty meal, easy. In this guide, you’ll also find other delicious spin-offs.
Please note, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, during the Lenten Season. This has affected the serving times for businesses and restaurants. However, the Archbishop of Milwaukee lifts Lent restrictions on St. Patrick’s Day so Catholics are allowed to enjoy the festivities and food.
|Business
|Menu
|Price
|Available
|Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage platter
– Grilled Reuben with fries
|$16
$12
|March 18
|The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails
6825 Washington Ave.
|– Roasted Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$20
|March 17
|Marci’s on Main
236 Main St.
|Reuben:
– Chowder
– Egg rolls
– Nachos
– Burgers
|$6
$8
$11
$14
|March 11-18
|TinCan Roadhouse
20715 Durand Ave.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Reuben
– Shepherd’s Pie
– Reuben Rolls
|$15
$12
$14
$9.50
|March 16-17
|The Beacon Tavern & Grill
3113 Douglas Ave.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$12.95
|March 17
|The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery
231 Main St.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Potato & Leek Soup
– Irish Stew
– Shepherd’s pie
– Guinness-Battered Fish & Chips
– Bangers & Mash
– Irish Breakfast
-Sticky toffee pudding
|$16.99
$5.50
$11
$14.50
$15
$16
$14
$8
|March 11-19
|Danny’s Meats
1317 4 Mile Road
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$14.95
|March 16
|The Foxhole Lounge
820 Main St.
|Rueben Egg Rolls
|$13
$8
|March 18
|Cabbage Heads Tavern and Grill
3311 County Road H
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
-Reuben
-Reuben Burger
-Irish Stew
-Reuben Cabbage Soup
|$15.95
$14.95
$14.95
$12.50
$5.50-$6.50
|March 17
|The Maple Table
520 Main St.
|– Reuben Sandwich
– Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
|$ 14.50 each
|Recurring menu items
|The Dish
1220 N. Ohio St.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Reuben
– Corned Beef Hash
|Corned Beef: TBD
$10.29
$11.49
|March 17
and
reoccurring menu items
|Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Reuben
– Reuben Egg Rolls
– Irish Nachos
– Corned Beef Quesadilla
|$16
$14
$10
$12
$11
|March 17
and
reoccurring menu items
|Two Creek Farms
1360 15th Ave.
|– Fresh Corned Beef Brisket
|$7.99/LB
|Limited time
|The Cotton Exchange
345 Hickory Hollow Road
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Reuben
– Reuben Soup
|$14.99 each
Soup cost TBD
|March 16
|Joey’s Yardarm
920 Erie St.
|– Reuben Sanddollars
– The Reuben
– Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$12
$14
TBD
|Month-long
Corned Beef: Saturday
|The Sausage Kitchen
1706 Rapids Drive
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
|TBD
|March 16: deli
March 17: Restaurant
(Will serve through the weekend if available)
|Blue Badger Bar and Grill
717 S. Sylvania Ave.
|– The Reuben
|$11
|Recurring item
|Country Rose Bakery and Cafe
19319 Washington Ave.
|– Grilled Reuben on Marble Rye
– Irish Oatmeal
-Irish Stew
|$13
$10
TBD
|Recurring items, speciality
|Doc’s on the Fox
232 N. Milwaukee Ave.
|– Reuben Rolls
– Reuben Pizza
– The Reuben
– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Shepherd’s Pie
|$10
$15-21
TBD
TBD
TBD
|Varies, Call for confirmation
|Local Folks & Restaurant
39601 60th St.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
|TBD
|March 17
|Burlington Tap and Smokehouse
7305 McHenry St.
|– Corned Beef & Cabbage
– Irish Pipe Bombs
– The Freak
– Bangers & Mash
– Shepherds Pie
|$18
$10
$13.75
$11
$14
|March 17-19 or while supplies last
|Pepi’s Pub & Grill
618 6th St.
|– Reuben sandwich
– The Patty Melt Burger with Corned Beef
|$8.89
$11.59
|All week
|Buddy’s Sports Grill
6633 Douglas Ave.
|– Reuben sandwich
|$16
|March 31
|Forever Vos Farms
7855 Fish Hatchery Road
|– Dry Aged Corned Beef Brisket
|$8.99/LB
|Pre orders/
in store pick up
|Michaels on the Lake
3101 Eagle Road
|-Shepherds pie
-Corned beef & Cabbage
-Reubens
-Baileys cheesecake
|TBD
|TBD
|Big Belly Deli
8929 Durand Ave.
|– Corned beef and cabbage with dessert
– Rueben
|$14.99
$11.99
|March 17
Everyday
|The Penny Bar
6959 S. Loomis Road
|-Reuben Roll-ups
-Reuben Sandwich
|TBD
|March 17
|Cafe 36
920 E. Main St.
Suite 200
|– Sam’s Famous Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.95
|March 17
