RACINE COUNTY — More than just candidates’ names will appear on Spring Election ballots. All Wisconsin voters will be asked to vote on three statewide questions while voters in some Racine County municipalities will consider ballot questions related to public safety or schools.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 4. In-person absentee ballots may be cast starting next Tuesday (March 21). Statewide ballot items

Two state constitution ballot questions

Wisconsin voters are being asked to vote yes or no on a pair of questions that would change the Wisconsin Constitution as it relates to how judges set cash bail for criminal defendants.

Under the current Wisconsin Constitution, courts may impose conditions on releasing criminal defendants before trial as a way to ensure the defendants appear in court, to protect the community from “serious bodily harm” and to prevent the intimidation of witnesses.

Question 1 would change the Wisconsin Constitution to allow the Wisconsin Legislature to define “serious bodily harm” by approving laws instead of having circuit court judges determine the definition of “serious bodily harm.”

In Question 2, voters are asked to broaden a circuit court judge’s ability to impose a cash bail on a criminal defendant. Currently, the Wisconsin Constitution allows a judge to set a cash bail only if the judge believes that the bail is necessary to make sure the defendant shows up for court appearances. The proposed change would allow a circuit judge to consider other circumstances, including previous convictions for violent crimes.

Here is the wording of the two constitutional ballot questions:

Question 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”

Question 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affinitive defenses?”

Statewide welfare benefits question

Wisconsin voters will also be asked to consider a ballot question related to some recipients of the BadgerCare Plus medical assistance program and FoodShare program (also known as SNAP or food stamps). The question is an advisory referendum and would not change Wisconsin law.

Both programs are open to residents with financial need based on criteria such as age, family status and disability. BadgerCare Plus and SNAP benefits, however, are also open to “able-bodied, childless adults.”

The BadgerCare Plus program is subject to federal Medicaid restrictions, and federal law does not allow for work-based requirements for such programs unless Wisconsin receives a federal waiver. Wisconsin’s FoodShare statute contains requirements that able-bodied, childless adults be employed or participate in an employment and training program, but that requirement has been suspended by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of whether voters vote “yes” or “no” on the question, there will be no change in state law.

Here is the ballot question’s wording:

“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

Local municipalities ballot items

Caledonia public safety referendum

Voters in the Village of Caledonia will be asked to vote on a referendum that would raise property taxes, starting in fiscal 2024. The tax increase would provide funds to hire, train and equip additional police, fire and rescue personnel.

Here’s the wording of the village’s referendum:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Village of Raymond public safety ballot questions

Voters in Raymond will be asked to select one of three possible options for staffing the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department (RFRD). The Village Board will use the vote results to help it reach a decision.

RFRD has asked the Village Board to increase its funding to add firefighters/EMT that would be based at the fire station instead of being on-call. The in-station staffing has been requested because of reduced daytime availability of personnel and increases in call volumes.

Here are the choices that will appear on the Village of Raymond ballot:

Option 1: Leave the budget “as is” without in-station staffing.

Option 2: Increase the staffing budget adding two (2) firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost is $547,060, which is a tax increase of $332 per year on a $350,000 home.

Option 3: Increase the staffing budget adding three (3) firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost of $736,440, which is a tax increase of $448 per year on a $350,000 home.

Town of Waterford public safety referendum

Town of Waterford voters will be asked to consider raising property taxes, starting in fiscal 2024, to add a new police officer position. The estimated property tax increase is $15 for each $100,000 of assessed property value.

Here is the ballot referendum wording:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Waterford for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.303%, which results in a levy of $2,187,198. Shall the Town of Waterford be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of creating and filling one (1) new police officer position, by a total of 6.858%, which results in a levy of $2,337,198, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $150,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Yorkville school votes

Voters in the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District will vote on a $12.1 million bond issue to pay for school building renovations, building infrastructure, capita maintenance, site improvements, furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.

The school district’s voters will also be asked to consider a resolution to exceed the annual revenue limit by $900,000 beginning in the 2023-24 school year. The additional money will be used for recurring purposes.

Here is the ballot wording:

Question 1: “Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,100,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements at district facilities; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Question 2: “Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Waterford Union High School bond issue

Voters in the Waterford Union High School District will be asked to consider a $24.5 million bond issue. The fund would be used to finance a school facility improvement project. The proposed work includes improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades. Also included are the purchases of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Here is the ballot wording:

“Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the high school building and grounds consisting of: improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades; and acquiring furniture, fixtures, and equipment?”

Burlington school vote

Voters in the Burlington Area School District (BASD) will be asked to exceed the district’s tax revenue limit by $8 million for the 2023-24 through 2025-26 school years. The additional funds would be used for non-recurring operational and maintenance costs.

Here is the ballot wording:

“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,000,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Washington-Caldwell school votes

Washington-Caldwell School District voters will be asked to vote on a budget resolution and a bond issue.

The resolution asks voters to consider exceeding the authorized tax revenue limit beginning in the 2023-24 school year through the 2026-27 school year. The additional funding would be used for expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational costs.

Voters will also consider a $2.5 million bond issue school facility improvement project. It would include safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.

Here is the ballot wording:

Question 1. “Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $325,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $375,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and by $425,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational expenses of the District?”

Question 2. “Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building including: safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”