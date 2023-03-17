Obituary for Beverly Ann Lunn

Beverly Ann Lunn, 74, of Racine, passed away on March 11, 2023, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Beverly was born in Racine on June 10, 1948, to the late Howard and Alma (nee Lamb) Whalen. She was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, class of 1966. Her calling for nursing started with an education at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1969.

Beverly enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 9, 1970, as a nurse during the Vietnam War. She was stationed at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii treating soldiers for infectious diseases. Beverly was honorably discharged at the rank of First Lieutenant on Jan. 15, 1972.

Following her military service, Beverly continued nursing at St. Mary’s Hospital in the Orthopedic Department. She continued working for Wheaton Franciscan – All Saints Hospital. After 42 years of noble service as a nurse, she retired from Aurora Healthcare on Dec. 24, 2015.

Beverly was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was active in Bible studies and the Evangelism Committee. She was an avid reader; her favorite being Stephen King novels. Most importantly, family and her friend, Sandy were her life. She enjoyed traveling with family; visiting Hawaii, Germany, Dominican Republic, and Disney to name a few. She also relished spending time participating in numerous activities with them.

Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her son, Aaron (Kati) Lunn; granddaughters: Aryanna and Hannah Lunn; and her life-long friends, “sister,” Sandra Heffel Johnson.

Services

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 20, 2023, beginning with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the start of the ceremony at 6 p.m. Full military honors will follow the ceremony. Private inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Donations to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff members of St. Monica’s Senior Living, Memory Care for making Beverly feel comfortable and for all their kind and compassionate care.

