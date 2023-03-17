Obituary for Marilee Ann Knapik-Christensen

Surrounded by her loving family, Marilee Ann Knapik-Christensen, age 66, passed away peacefully following an unexpected hemorrhagic stroke. She was born in Waukesha, Wis., on June 27, 1956, the daughter of the late Raymond James and Dawn Marguerite (Nee: Burdette) Knapik.

Marilee graduated from Waukesha South High School, “Class of 1975”. In her youth, she proudly marched with the Silhouettes Drill Team and Color Guard from 1967-1975 and made lifelong friendships. On Jan. 6, 1986, she was united in marriage to Kurt A. Christensen and together they raised seven children.

Marilee was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. She was very artistic and used her talents as an event planner. She enjoyed crafts, baking, old TV shows, all types of music, being outdoors in the summer, and adventures. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and was involved with dog and cat rescues. She will be remembered as the moral compass of her family. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she treasured the most. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Kurt; children, Britany (C. Scott) Kerns, Brooklyn (Jeff) Moser, Denmark (Chasity) Knapik-Christensen, Sahara (Patrick) Clavio, Seneca (Riley Bauman) Knapik-Christensen, Jericho (Kyle) Boeck, and Canaan Knapik-Christensen; grandchildren, Jake, Joey, Bailey, Zacarri, J. Jude, Elle, Kacie, Adeline, Hudson, Roman, and Haelyn; a brother, Greggory Knapik; in-laws, Faye (Jim) Bonini; nieces, Shaunna Corgiat, Toni Bonini, Allison Bonini; and other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randal Knapik; sister, Wendy Corgiat; and three grandchildren, Emmy, Aubrey, and Baby Bauman.

Services

Per Marilee’s wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Neuro Unit at St. Luke’s Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

Her family loves her always, forever and a day.