RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation has released the 15th Annual Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade lineup.

Downtown Racine Corporation St. Patrick's Day Parade

Today may be St. Patrick’s Day but the festivities are happening all weekend in the City of Racine.

The parade will kick off at noon in Downtown Racine. Check out what organizations, community members, and elected officials will be making their way through the city.

This year Ron Christensen will be the honorary Grand Marshall.

2023 parade lineup

St. Patrick’s Day

