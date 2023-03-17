RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation has released the 15th Annual Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade lineup.
Today may be St. Patrick’s Day but the festivities are happening all weekend in the City of Racine.
The parade will kick off at noon in Downtown Racine. Check out what organizations, community members, and elected officials will be making their way through the city.
This year Ron Christensen will be the honorary Grand Marshall.
2023 parade lineup
- Fire Trucks
- Racine Fire Bells
- Mayor Cory Mason
- Alderman Jeff Coe
- Lighthouse Brigade of Racine
- Friends of Kelly Gallaher
- City of Racine Transit
- Delta Hotel
- Midwest Heating and Cooling
- Miss Racine Scholarship
- Angels Youth Softball
- Henry Perez
- Sponsor banner
- Racine Raiders
- In Memory of Ron Christensen
- Harbor Lite Yacht Club
- Grand Marshal- In Memory of Ron Christensen
- Bucca’s Bar & Grill
- Carriage House Pedal Tavern
- Festival Foods Big Cart
- CNH
- Racine Riverside Marine
- Marcus Renaissance
- Bin Boss Clean
- Creative Construction
- Racine Zoo
- St. Lucy’s Girl Scouts
- Steil for Wisconsin
- Hands of Opportunity Children’s Services-RCOC
- Racine County Sheriff K9
- First Student Bus Company
- Royal Dance Factor
- Skipper Buds
- Root River Rollers
- Shaymus Guinn Foundation
- Pirates of Wills Revenge
- Sidity Movement
- Swan’s Pumpkin Farm
- Zeigler Honda
- R.E.A.L School
- Irish Dancer with HALO
- HALO Inc.
