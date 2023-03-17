The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of March 18 – 24

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Techmobile Covering Bookmobile Stops

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit the Racine Public Library online.

Seed Library Restocked

We’ve restocked with new herb and vegetable seeds for the 2023 growing season. To take some home, stop by our seed library on the second floor (the tall, mossy cabinet by the Beyond Books Collection). All seeds are free, no check-out required. To make sure our seed supply can serve all of our visitors, please take only what you will use.

Library Merch Sale

Online orders are 10% off in March and April if you use the code “tenpercent.” To wear your library love on a hat, shirt, tote bag or other merch, visit the Racine Public Library store online.

Kids

Robotics Lab

Saturday, March 18 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Robotic technology is easy to learn and fun to explore. Come get a taste of engineering by trying different robots out at the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, March 20 | 10-10:20 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie!

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday through Thursday, March 20-23 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library to get started.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, March 20 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, March 21 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Preschool

Preschool-aged children are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, March 22 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, March 22 | 10:30-11:15 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Unleash your artistic spirit! Miss Keiko will be here with supplies for an easy craft and her eye for aesthetics to help you explore your creative side.

No registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Wednesday, March 22 | 1-3 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

March is National Nutrition Month, National Kidney Month and National Noodle & Frozen Food Month! This pop-up will provide health materials, healthy recipes, and information on heart health, blood pressure and kidney health.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, March 22 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Coasters

Wednesday, March 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll show you how to design coasters that our laser engraver will create for you. You’ll be able to pick up your finished coasters on a later day.

Registration is required.

Musical Family Storytime

Thursday, March 23 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, March 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Robotics Lab

Saturday, March 18 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Robotic technology is easy to learn and fun to explore. Come get a taste of engineering by trying different robots out at the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, March 20 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Wednesday, March 22 | 1-3 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

March is National Nutrition Month, National Kidney Month and National Noodle & Frozen Food Month! This pop-up will provide health materials, healthy recipes, and information on heart health, blood pressure and kidney health.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, March 22 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Teen Game Night

Wednesday, March 22 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By Lake Avenue Entrance

Come play board and card games! March’s game is Giant Jenga. How tall can this tower go? The game ends when the blocks reach the ceiling (or topple over).

No registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Coasters

Wednesday, March 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll show you how to design coasters that our laser engraver will create for you. You’ll be able to pick up your finished coasters on a later day.

Registration is required.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners

Saturday, March 25 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Subject: Seed Starting 101

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Growing vegetable crops from seeds is fun and rewarding as you can choose awesome varieties for your garden, and it can be relatively inexpensive compared to transplants. This session will provide info on choosing the best varieties from seed catalogs, when to plant the seeds and what it requires to grow the seeds successfully inside your home.

Registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, March 25 | 2-3 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Our computers and consoles are all set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, March 20 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Senior Paint ‘N’ Sip Coffee

Tuesday, Mar. 21 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Sip coffee while painting a scene with the guidance of our in-house artist, Ken.

Registration is required.

Computer How-Tos: Windows 101

Tuesday, March 21 | 5-6 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

Learn the basics of the Windows operating system. No materials required — just stop in, and we’ll use the library’s computers to show you the ropes.

Registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Wednesday, March 22 | 1-3 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

March is National Nutrition Month, National Kidney Month and National Noodle & Frozen Food Month! This pop-up will provide health materials, healthy recipes, and information on heart health, blood pressure and kidney health.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, March 22 | 5-7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Coasters

Wednesday, March 22 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers

We’ll show you how to design coasters that our laser engraver will create for you. You’ll be able to pick up your finished coasters on a later day.

Registration is required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) at the Library

Thursday, March 16 | 2-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program staffed by local volunteers to provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns. To learn more about how VITA can help and what documents to bring, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Registration is required. Call 262-383-2504 to register for this service.

Spring Gardening Classes for Beginners

Saturday, March 25 | 11 a.m.- noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Subject: Seed Starting 101

Instructor: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension Educator

Growing vegetable crops from seeds is fun and rewarding as you can choose awesome varieties for your garden, and it can be relatively inexpensive compared to transplants. This session will provide info on choosing the best varieties from seed catalogs, when to plant the seeds and what it requires to grow the seeds successfully inside your home.

Registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.