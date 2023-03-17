RACINE AND KENOSHA– Racine Unified School District and Kenosha Unified School District have made updates to the 2022-2023 school calendar to adjust to recent school closures due to weather and to make up the ACT test.

RUSD Calendar updates

“It’s been a true Wisconsin winter, with mother nature forcing the use of more snow days than normal. RUSD has adjusted our school calendar to make up for the Feb. 23 and March 10 closures,” noted RUSD in an email.

RUSD schools will now be in session on Friday, May 12, and on Friday, June 9.

KUSD Calendar updates

“The district builds two days into the calendar each year for inclement weather and/or emergencies. Beyond that, the district must make up the required instructional minutes as outlined by the Department of Public Instruction.

“To make up the two additional days needed, the changes below will be made. The goal is to have the least negative impact possible on our students, staff and families while restoring this valuable instructional time,” noted KUSD in an email.

Starting March 20, an extended school day schedule will be implemented with the exception that morning 4K and morning Head Start will not have any changes to their calendar at this time.

Afternoon 4K, afternoon Head Start, full-day Head Start, elementary schools, middle schools, Harborside, and LakeView (this does not include morning 4K, morning Head Start, Brompton, KTEC, or Dimensions of Learning) The school day will end eight minutes later

Dimensions of Learning The school day will end two minutes later

Bradford, ITHSA, and Tremper High Schools The school day will start five minutes early and end three minutes later

Hillcrest and Reuther do not need to make up additional minutes due to their alternative school status

Additionally, on March 24, what was planned as a staff workday is now going to be an early release day, along with an extra 8 minutes for all KUSD students, except those enrolled in 4K and Head start. This includes all charter schools within the district.

On May 5, the professional learning day will also be converted to an early-release Friday schedule.

RUSD New ACT date

Students who attend Case High School, Horlick High School, Park High School, Racine Alternative Learning, R.E.A.L. School, and Walden III School will take the ACT test on Tuesday, March 21.

On this date, only Juniors at these schools will attend school. Other students at these schools will participate in asynchronous learning on March 21.

Important dates for RUSD

According to RUSD, the following dates are important for students and families to remember:

Dates Event March 16-17 No school for K-5 students (Professional Learning Days) March 24 End of the third quarter Apr. 7-14 Spring Recess- no school for all students Important dates for RUSD

RUSD Graduation schedule