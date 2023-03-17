EASTERN RACINE COUNTY — If your schedule prevents you from voting in person on Spring Election day (Tuesday, April 4), you have other options.

Eligible Wisconsin voters may vote absentee by mail or in person. Requests for absentee ballots must be made in writing to the municipal clerk in the city, village or town where you live. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Thursday, March 30. For more information, visit MyVote Wisconsin.

Voters may return absentee ballots by mail or in person to their municipal clerk’s office by election day.

Spring Election early voting information

In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, starts next Tuesday (March 21) and runs through March 31 in most locations. Here is a summary of where early voting will be offered for Racine County residents in Eastern Racine County: Credit: Paul Holley

City of Racine

City Hall – March 25 and April 1 Room 207 A&B 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Mobile Elections Unit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Tuesday, March 21 1133 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive 9 a.m. to noon SC Johnson School – Tuesday, March 21 2420 Kentucky St. 3 to 6 p.m. Cesar Chavez Community Center – Wednesday, March 22 2221 Douglas Ave. 9 a.m. to noon Starbuck Middle School – Wednesday, March 22 1516 Ohio St. 4 to 7 p.m. Anthony Lane COP House – Thursday, March 23 2437 Anthony Lane 9 a.m. to noon Tyler Domer Community Center – Thursday, March 23 2801 12 th St. 3 to 6 p.m. Racine Art Museum – Friday, March 24 441 Main St. 9 a.m. to noon Knapp Elementary School – Friday, March 24 2701 17 th St. 3 to 6 p.m. Wilson’s Coffee & Tea – Saturday, March 25 3306 Washington Ave. 9 a.m. to noon Lockwood Park – Tuesday, March 28 4300 Graceland Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon Wustum Museum – Tuesday, March 28 2519 Northwestern Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. St. Paul the Apostle Parish – Wednesday, March 29 1120 Grand Ave. 9 a.m. to noon Regency Mall – Wednesday, March 29 5638 Durand Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. Lakeview Community Center – Thursday, March 30 201 Goold St. 9 a.m. to noon Humble Park Community Center – Thursday, March 30 2200 Blaine Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. John Bryant Community Center – Friday, March 31 601 Caron Butler Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon Belle City Square – Friday, March 31 2100 Northwestern Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. North Beach Park – Saturday, April 1 1501 Michigan Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon



Village of Caledonia Village Hall 5043 Chester Lane 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Village of Elmwood Park Village of Elmwood Park office 3131 Taylor Ave., Unit 1 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays (or by appointment at 262-554-7818)

Village of Mount Pleasant Village Hall 8811 Campus Drive 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Village of North Bay North Bay Village Hall 3615 Hennepin Place 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Village of Sturtevant Village Hall 2801 89 th St. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Village of Wind Point Village Hall 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

