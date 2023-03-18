RACINE COUNTY – It’s fish fry time and that means it’s time to participate in Racine County Eye’s contest, Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel edition. In the final round, starting on March 18, Racine County will select its favorite fish fry.

10 restaurants moved on from the first round of voting in the East vs. West segment. Those businesses listed below have the chance to earn the Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel edition title.

Vote for one business, one time, daily until March 31.

On April 1, the Racine County Eye will contact the winner and announce the best fish fry in Racine County.

East Vs. West winners

Husher Pub & Grill, 9002 6 Mile Rd, earned the most votes East of the Interstate in Racine County and the TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave, took home the most votes West of the Interstate.

But, in the final round, voting starts at square one and everyone has a fair shot to become #1 overall. Who will take home the gold?

