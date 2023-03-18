Obituary for Crawford ‘Bruce’ Doss, Jr.

Crawford “Bruce” Doss, Jr., age 86, of Racine, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Bruce, as he was called by family and friends, was born in Racine on Dec. 6, 1936, to Crawford and Olga (nee: Williams) Doss, Sr. He faithfully served our country with the United States Air Force from 1955-1958 as a mechanic servicing airplanes. Bruce married the love of his life, Magnolia Trotter, on June 25, 1960. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of American Motors/Chrysler for over 40 years.

Bruce was a devout member of his church. He was baptized over 50 years ago and was a longtime member at Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, his original church home, where he faithfully maintained the upkeep of the church and sang in the choir. He then joined United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where he continued to serve until his death. Some of the roles Bruce held at United Faith included Head Trustee, Financial Officer and Choir Member.

Bruce had many passions, which included yard work, doing crossword puzzles and watching an occasional cartoon to stay young at heart. He displayed his artistic talent when he took a ceramic class, where he decorated, painted and glazed a number of pieces that the family will be able to enjoy for years to come. Bruce was an avid bowler for over 50 years, and he participated in leagues through the fall of 2022.

All that said, we remember Bruce for his fun-loving nature, whether it was putting bunny ears behind the closest “victim” while taking a picture or allowing his grandkids to put stickers all over his body. He was first and foremost a devout and humble family man who absolutely adored his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are his loving wife, Magnolia; children, Eric Doss, Angela (Lavel) Jackson, Christopher (Kristine Kulig-Doss) Doss; grandchildren, Jamaar Jackson, Nicole (Adam) Jackson Major, Haley Doss, Hannah Doss, Antonio Kulig; great-grandchildren, Arabelle and Ezekiel Jackson Major; brother, James Doss; sisters-in-law, Allene Williams, Verilee Stovall, Carol Trotter, and Kathy Trotter; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Crawford was preceded in death by his parents, Crawford and Olga Doss, Sr.; stepmother, Ruth Doss; brother, Robert (Bobby) Doss; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Ernest) Young, Jessie Harper, and Juanita Trotter; brothers-in-law, John, Joe, Donald, and O.L Trotter.

Services

There will be a Home-going Service for Crawford at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at noon. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.