Obituary for Emma H. Steinhoff

Emma H. Steinhoff, age 87, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Emma was born in Breitenthal, Germany on Sept. 19, 1935 to Josef and Franziska (nee: Egger) Deutschenbaur. She came to the United States in 1958. Emma owned and operated Astro Deli & Nut Shop and Mooncorn Popcorn Company. She also worked in the grocery store industry in the deli department. Emma was a long-time member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. She was a professional seamstress, being very accomplished in crocheting and knitting.

Emma H. Steinhoff

Emma took 1st Place with her knitted tablecloths four years running at the Arkansas State Fair. She loved listening to German and opera music. Emma had a fondness of putting together puzzles and had one going all the time. She was an avid baker, satisfying the sweet tooth of every member of her family. Emma had a deep affection for her family and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored the cats in her life, especially her favorite, Schatzie.

Surviving are her children, Raymond (Karen), Francis and Connie; grandchildren, Carly, Gregory, Paul (Lori), Maxwell, Joseph (Christine), Rhiannon and Kenzie; great-grandchildren, Quintin, Daniella, Marly, Emerly, Athena and Everest; former son-in-law, Toby; special friend, Vickie; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Franziska; sister, Agnes; and son-in-law, William.

Services

Memorial services celebrating Emma H. Steinhoff’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Croix Hospice have been suggested. The family would like to give special thanks to Kathi and Mike with St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care given to Emma.