Shelley W. Lacey, 84, of Racine, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Ala., on Aug. 2, 1939, the son of the late Samuel O’Neil and Alice Arene (nee: Chatman) Lacey.

Shelley had been employed by the J.I. Case Co., as a machinist. On Nov. 9, 2002, in Christ Church, he was united in marriage to Effie Lois White Prather. Shelley was a member of the Masonic Southport Lodge #6. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards.

Surviving are his wife, Effie; her children, Lisa (Billy) Roe, Loretta Rutherford, Lynn Lother, Lance Prather, Leslie Prather, and Lorna Prather; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sara Graham, and Carolyn Bailey; and brother, Charles “Squirt” Bailey. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Shelley was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jean Carr and Brenda Joyce Saffer.

Services

His funeral service will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 25, at 5 p.m. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.