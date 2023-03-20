Obituary for Brenda Lee King

Brenda Lee King, of Racine, was born on Oct. 19, 1960, in New Albany, Miss. to the late Barbara King-Blair (Nee: Smith) and Jessie King. She received her wings peacefully to her eternal resting place while at home surrounded by family on March 10, 2023.

Brenda Lee King

Brenda worked in environmental services for 15 years until she was unable to. Brenda was united in marriage to Albert Lee Chambliss. During her spare time, she loved to shop, listen to music, and dance all while being surrounded by family. She had a vibrant personality and was kind to everyone she encountered. She was always there to give a helping hand.

Surviving Brenda is her daughter, Natasha (Dalancy) Mullen; bonus daughter, Rekita Williams; eight grandchildren, Zerell Strong, Zerron Strong, Dakyra Strong, Zeriayah Williams, Dashonti Mullen, Deloncey Mullen, Ny’asiah Mullen, and Ny’karri Mullen; three great-grandchildren, Zalaya Strong, Zerron Strong Jr., and Arielle Mcglorn; brothers, James King and Rodney King; special nieces, Ishay (Matthew) Epps and Michell’a Epps; special compainion whom she loved and adored, Eddie Williams, and a host of nieces nephews, family, and friends too many to name.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Albert Chambliss; son, Antonio Strong; mother, Barbara King-Blair; father, Jessie King; brother, Jefferey King; sister, Glenda King-Epps; nephew Da’Shontay King Sr.; and brother-in-law, Tony Epps Sr.

Services

A viewing will be at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a viewing in the funeral home on Thursday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. Homegoing services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. You may witness the service via livestream on Thursday at 11 a.m. by selecting the link that will be located on the obituary page for Brenda Lee King.