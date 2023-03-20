Obituary for Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Williams

Kathleen “Kathy” Williams age 79, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Hospice Alliance South-Pleasant Prairie.

Born on March 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kuchera) Wallo.

Growing up in Kenosha, Kathy attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Washington Jr. High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1962.

On Feb. 8, 1964, she married Robert (Willie) Williams at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children and celebrated 59 beautiful years of marriage.

Kathy worked in the healthcare field as an office manager and receptionist working for Dr. Pechous, Dr. Burhani, Dr. Conzelman and Dr. Mendivil.

Kathy’s favorite place was at their lake home on Castle Rock Lake in Mauston, Wis. She loved boating, watching the sunsets, campfires, cocktails and being with friends. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, being a big Packer fan, going out to eat, and music, but family was always the center of her life and she cherished the time she spent with them. Her grandchildren/great-grandchildren meant everything to her and brought tremendous love and joy into her life.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Willie; her children, Laurie (Milan) Pavlica of Mount Pleasant, and David (Melissa) Williams of Pasadena, Texas; her grandchildren, Brittney (Ben) Miller of Michigan, Emily (Ron) Smith of Kenosha, David Williams Jr. of Kenosha, Crystal Johnson of Racine, Nicholas Williams of Kenosha and Alexus Williams of Kenosha; her great-grandchildren, Minah, Declan and Dakota Miller, Carter, Elliot and Molly Smith, Easton Williams and Gracie Johnson; her siblings, Gerald (Peggy) Wallo of Kenosha, and brother-in-law, Raymond Shefchik of Kenosha; many nieces, nephews, life-long friends and her beloved Gizzy (Gizmo).

Preceding her in death are her parents; her in-laws, Robert and Cecilia Williams; her sisters and brother-in-law Ruth Ann Shefchik, and Elizabeth and Roger Canfield.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714 49th St., Kenosha. A visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.