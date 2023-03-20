OPINION: Although the contest for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is nearing its final stretch, It seems that the needs of the Black voting bloc have virtually been ignored by the two candidates, Judge Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly.
Like Protasiewicz, I am also a firm believer that women’s health issues, including abortion, are extremely important; however, we might have a difference of opinion when it comes to what issues should be prioritized as being most important to the different ethnic groups in our state.
Black voters living in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha should consider the fact that Wisconsin has two of its main cities listed as the worst places in our nation for Black residency. One must keep in mind that Wisconsin’s Black population, especially those living in the Southeastern corner of the state, suffer the devastating effects of economic exclusion, overwhelming police brutality, a high Black unemployment rate, statewide corrupt criminal justice systems, and more. I would submit to Judge Protasiewicz that these points seem to be a bit more relevant and urgent to the survival of Black people in Wisconsin than the issue of abortion.
I am simply saying that the devastating consequences of racial inequality affecting the life chances of the state’s Black population should be of the utmost concern to all Wisconsinites, especially those who occupy seats on the State Supreme Court.
According to their TV commercials, neither Protasiewicz nor Kelly, like most white politicians in Wisconsin, has shown a great amount of interest in attacking these injustices suffered by the state’s Black population.
Realistically speaking, I do not expect Kelly to direct his campaign at Blacks because he is a Republican, which in today’s American society means he has the propensity of being a white supremacist and a racist.
It would seem, however, that Judge Protasiewicz, because of her alleged liberal perspective, would be fully aware of the importance of these issues of race in our state, and at the very least, let Blacks know how she plans to address them if she is the winner.
The Wisconsin Democratic Party has a long-standing practice of ignoring or not tackling the needs of its Black constituency, and sooner or later their efforts of bamboozlement and dishonesty will backfire. I would only hope that Protasiewicz would become aware of the importance of the Black vote in Southeastern Wisconsin and address the concerns of the state’s disenfranchised Black population.
As Black Wisconsinites, it is paramount that we, while advocating for the right to abortion, make it clear to the Democratic Party that our needs are important and pertinent to our survival, and we will make those issues deciding factors when entering the voting booth.
C.T. 03/19/23 Chester Todd’s One Black Man’s Opinion OBMO
Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces as-is after fact-checking has occurred. If false information is submitted, attempts to contact the author for clarification will be made by Racine County Eye. Racine County Eye reserves the right to publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces under its discretion.
If you are submitting an article, letter, or news story, please submit it in a word document, and include a picture(s) for the article if possible. Please have your name, phone number, email address, and zip code at the top of the Letter. Materials must be submitted at least one week prior to the publication date. Exceptions will apply. Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces may be sent to loren@racinecountyeye.com.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.