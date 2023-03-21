CITY OF RACINE — In conjunction with Goodland Montessori, Mayor Cory Mason, and other community members, Unity Racine congregated at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., for Save Soil Day on March 21. Unity Racine is a group that includes numerous grassroots nonprofits in the Racine and Kenosha area.

At the event, Mayor Cory Mason gave a proclamation speech and declared today, March 21, Save Soil Day in the City of Racine. Save Soil Day aims to highlight the rapidly deteriorating condition of the soil in agricultural land and its impact on food shortages. Mayor Cory Mason addresses attendees at the Save Soil Day on March 21. – Credit: Emma Widmar

During the event, there was a land acknowledgment given by Carl Hubbard. Dave Backmann, from Greening Greater Racine, assisted in leading the event.

Attendees heard from representatives Aubrey Gordon and Alex Weyenberg from the Eco-Justice Center.

Donna Delmar and Rachel Trobaugh, from the Racine Urban Garden Network, explained the valuable work their nonprofit does for the city, as well.

Racine Urban Garden Network representatives including Donna Delmart and Rachel Trobaugh speak about their community garden centers in Racine. – Credit: Emma Widmar Goodland students at Save Soil Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar

As part of the event, Sr. Janet Wyker of the Food Waste Compost Committee, Ron Doetch of Solutions in the Land, and Paul Maggio of Starry Nights Farm addressed the crowd speaking on the importance of this topic.

The focus on creating a conversation about the soil crisis dates back to India, where Save Soil’s mission started. Now, the practices of improving soil health are being implemented in Racine. A few ways this is achieved is through organic and/or sustainable farming/gardening practices, expansion of composting and education. Students implement sustainable practices Goodland Montessori students have the opportunity to dig deeper into the issue through their school’s learning practices. They shared their school’s work with event-goers. Sr. Janet Weyker of Food Waste Compost Committee talked about the importance of compositing at the Save Soil Day event. – Credit: Emma Widmar

At school, Goodland students incorporate hands-on learning and outdoor education that fosters growth and that same foundation was shared with Save Soil Day event attendees.

Goodland students researching and looking at soil samples on March 21. – Credit: Emma Widmar Students from Goodland examine soil and do research at the Save Soil Day event. – Credit: Emma Widmar

At Goodland, there is a garden where they grow their own harvest; three composting bins are on-site. Soon the school will implement a Three Sisters Garden. Students even run their very own small newspaper called the Garden Gazette.

Goodland Student, Katt Lillow, explained the composting bin makes good use of food scraps that will be repurposed to use for their garden.

“If people don’t eat their fruits and vegetables at lunch, they can throw it in the compost,” explains Lillow.

Goodland students Ellabea Olsen, Sadie Sweetman, and Nataliee Shuman participate in the Save Soil Day. – Credit: Emma Widmar Emily Jacobsen surrounded by students from Goodland. – Credit: Emma Widmar

With the hope of being awarded funding, the school hopes to add a rainwater collection system and a pollinator patch to their school.

“Outdoor education is a key part of the Montessori environment, so this (Save Soil Day) fits in,” says educator, Marianne Giannis.

Soil’s importance

In addition to hearing from multiple speakers, Emily Jacobsen from the Department of Natural Resources was present to do activities with Goodland students from reading a book to studying soil in hopes to find life within it.

Sadie Sweetman, a 5th grader at Goodland, holds the worm she found during the Save the Soil Day event. – Credit: Emma Widmar “Soil is the soul of the earth,” says Jacobsen. It’s why today is such an important day for the community. Students found worms, small bugs and roots while doing their experiments. This helped expand their understanding of the soil’s importance. “Soil, it helps us. It helps us get nutrients and food sources. Not everything just comes from the grocery store,” says Ellabea Olsen, a third-grade student. “It’s helpful to the earth and to the gardens.”

Students and attendees encourage the community to care for the soil.

Get involved to Save Soil