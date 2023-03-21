MOUNT PLEASANT — A 35-year-old Kenosha man with a long history of driving after revocation – 16 previous times – added a 17th to his traffic record after his arrest for speeding on Friday in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Dean W. Burns remained in custody in the Racine County Jail on Monday on a $1,554.60 cash bail on a number of traffic-related offenses. Burns was cited for his 17th operating after revocation offense, speeding, reckless driving, not having insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint: speeding, 101 in a 55 mph zone

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy monitoring traffic on Highway 31, south of Highway 11, at 11:32 a.m. observed the defendant’s black Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The deputy clocked Burns’s speeding vehicle at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone, pursued the vehicle, and stopped it on Braun Road. A check of the defendant’s driving record showed 16 previous operating after revocation offenses and also indicated he has not held a valid driver’s license since 2015.

Burns was arrested, and during a search of his vehicle, the deputy located a purple, metal pipe used to smoke marijuana, the release states.

“The Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed, trained and equipped to aggressively target reckless drivers, both on county roads and in every Racine County municipality,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release. “There are far too many incidents of completely irresponsible drivers putting our citizens at risk of serious injury or death.

“This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. If you drive recklessly, a deputy will stop you, arrest you and take you to jail.”