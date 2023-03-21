Obituary for Richard ‘Rick’ C. Koenen

Richard “Rick” C. Koenen, 79, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, with his family by his side.

Rick was born on March 5, 1944, in Milwaukee to the late William and Mary Koenen. He was united in marriage to Elaine Gotthardt on Feb. 4, 1967. After graduating from William Horlick High School, Rick served in the National Guard for five years. He worked as a truck driver for Twin Disc for over 40 years.

Rick enjoyed fishing, taking rides in his Mustang, tinkering around the house, many trips to Mexico, and loved spending time with his dogs, Scooter, Lambeau and Skye. He was a sports enthusiast and wouldn’t miss a Packers, Bucks or Brewers game. Rick especially enjoyed time with his family, and “meeting at the fence” with his neighbors.

He will be missed by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Julie (John) Farney, Jennifer (Matt Strangfeld) Koenen, and Trish (David Melendez) Alley; grandchildren, Jaxon, Mercedes, Lauren, Regan, Jersey, Jacob, and Jonah. He is further survived by his sister, Kathy (Bill) Crawford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

A celebration of life in Rick’s honor will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with a meal following at noon.

Rick’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ron and Diana, for their steadfast love and friendship.

