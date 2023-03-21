RACINE COUNTY — A We Energies flagger was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday (March 21) on South Honey Lake Road in Burlington when a motorist hit them and fled the scene.

• Hit-and-run victim taken by Flight for Life

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the flagger was taken from Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with significant injuries.

• Vehicle description

Witnesses described the offending hit-and-run vehicle as a late 2000s, white, Chevrolet, four-door diesel truck with black rims and tinted windows. The car appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away, the release continued. Deputies recovered broken parts from the vehicle consistent with black molding. Witnesses did not report any additional details that could help apprehend the offending driver.

• Contact Racine County Sheriff with information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 and reference Complaint #23-15343.