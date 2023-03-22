Visitors to EcoFest 2023 may drop off electronics for recycling. The annual celebration of earth and sustainability will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday (March 25) at Gateway Technical College, Lake Building, 1001 Main St. – Credit: Paul Holley

RACINE — EcoFest Racine, an annual celebration of the earth and sustainability, returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday to Gateway Technical College, Lake Building, 1001 Main St. Admission is free.

EcoFest Racine 2023 is a partnership with Greening Greater Racine. This year’s theme is “Tending Our Roots.”

The whole family is welcome to take in the informational displays, presentations and activities for children. Presentations include the Native American spiritual connection to the environment, tree maintenance and health, and soil regeneration for gardening and the environment.

Attendees are encouraged to bring unwanted electronics, such as computers, monitors, gaming systems and test equipment, for environmentally responsible recycling.

Visit EcoFest Racine 2023 for a full guide of exhibitors and activities.